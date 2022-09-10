Fairfield

Weekend Street Closures Scheduled in Downtown Fairfield due to Tomato and Vine Festival

Texas Street closed between Taylor Street and Union Avenue on Friday and is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

By Bay City News

DentonStreetClosed.jpg

The Fairfield Police Department is reminding residents to expect street closures in downtown Fairfield this weekend for the 30th Annual Tomato and Vine Festival.

Texas Street closed between Taylor Street and Union Avenue on Friday and is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

San Carlos 4 hours ago

San Carlos Mayor, City Council Express ‘Deepest Condolences' to Children of Beheaded Woman

San Jose Sep 9

Police Respond to Armed Barricaded Suspect Friday

Vehicle traffic on Madison, Jackson, Webster and Jefferson streets will not be able to cross Texas Street during the festival.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All festival events will be taking place on Texas Street in downtown Fairfield.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

FairfieldSolano Countytomato and vine festival
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us