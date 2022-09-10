Weekend Street Closures Scheduled in Downtown Fairfield due to Tomato and Vine Festival

The Fairfield Police Department is reminding residents to expect street closures in downtown Fairfield this weekend for the 30th Annual Tomato and Vine Festival.

Texas Street closed between Taylor Street and Union Avenue on Friday and is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Vehicle traffic on Madison, Jackson, Webster and Jefferson streets will not be able to cross Texas Street during the festival.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All festival events will be taking place on Texas Street in downtown Fairfield.