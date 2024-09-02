Mill Valley

Woman, dog die in 2-alarm house fire in Mill Valley

A woman died early Monday morning in a two-alarm house fire in Mill Valley, according to fire officials.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, crews responded to the 700 block of Alta Vista Road in the Mill Valley hills after multiple calls from neighbors reporting a house fire and someone trapped inside, officials said.

When first responders arrived, they went into rescue mode to try to save the reported trapped resident, fire officials said. After the flames were knocked down, they found a woman and a dog dead inside the house.

The cause of the blaze was not known and under investgation.

No other details were immediately available.

