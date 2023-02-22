Fairfield

3 Dead After Rollover Crash of Stolen Car Ends Police Chase in Fairfield

By Stephen Ellison

Three people died early Wednesday morning in a rollover crash that ended a police chase involving a stolen car in Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase started at about 12:35 a.m. after CHP units tried to pull over a white Hyundai on eastbound Interstate 80 east of American Canyon Road, the CHP said. The driver did not stop.

The Hyundai exited I-80 at Suisun Valley Road at a high rate of speed then was involved in a solo rollover crash, police said. Three people inside the Hyundai were killed in the crash.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force in cooperation with the CHP Golden Gate Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating the pursuit in accordance with Solano County protocol.

