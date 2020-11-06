FEMA to Open Mobile Response Center for Glass Fire Survivors in Santa Rosa

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a mobile response center Friday in Santa Rosa to assist survivors of the Glass Fire who are seeking federal disaster aid.

The response center will be located at Maria Carrillo High School at 6975 Montecito Blvd., according to FEMA.

The agency will help Glass Fire survivors determine if they are eligible for federal assistance for expenses like rent, home repairs, home replacement, childcare, transportation and medical needs.

Those affected by the fire can also register for federal aid at disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling the agency at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

FEMA's response center will open Friday and remain open daily Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 16, the deadline to register for federal disaster assistance.