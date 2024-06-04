Fire destroys abandoned Vallejo house, damages two neighboring homes

A two-alarm fire in Vallejo early Tuesday morning destroyed an abandoned home and damaged two neighboring houses, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at a known abandoned home in the 700 block of Alameda Street, the Vallejo Fire Department said.

Three adults and four children were displaced from a neighboring home, but no injuries to residents were reported. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, fire officials said.

Initial 911 calls reported the abandoned home was already well involved in fire. When crews arrived, they prioritized saving neighboring homes to the north and south, fire officials said.

The home to the north experienced fire damage in the attic-dormer floor. The home to the south experienced minimal exterior damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and under investigation.