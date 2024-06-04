Vallejo

Fire destroys abandoned Vallejo house, damages two neighboring homes

Firefighter suffers minor injury, family of 7 displaced

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A two-alarm fire in Vallejo early Tuesday morning destroyed an abandoned home and damaged two neighboring houses, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at a known abandoned home in the 700 block of Alameda Street, the Vallejo Fire Department said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Three adults and four children were displaced from a neighboring home, but no injuries to residents were reported. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, fire officials said.

Initial 911 calls reported the abandoned home was already well involved in fire. When crews arrived, they prioritized saving neighboring homes to the north and south, fire officials said.

The home to the north experienced fire damage in the attic-dormer floor. The home to the south experienced minimal exterior damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us