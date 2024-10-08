Fire at landfill in Novato prompts air quality advisory

An early morning fire Tuesday at the Redwood Landfill in Novato has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for the area.

Novato police issued an alert at 5:50 a.m. about the fire, which they said was small and had already been contained but was sending smoke drifting through the city.

The air district at about 7:35 a.m. said it was issuing an advisory for the Novato area because of the smoke, which district officials said "will continue to impact the community until the fire is out and winds increase later this afternoon."

People can reduce their exposure to the smoke by staying inside with windows and doors closed and can set their car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside. Real-time smoke pollution levels at the neighborhood level can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/.