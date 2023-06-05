Fire season officially starts in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa's weed abatement ordinance goes into effect Monday with the official start of fire season in the North Bay city.

Property owners need to cut weeds and grass down to less than four inches in height and maintain that throughout fire season.

The rule applies to properties located in the wildland urban area as well as developed parcels over half an acre having half an acre of undeveloped land. It also includes vacant lots.

Those who don't comply may be fined. Violaters can be reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Santa Rosa and surrounding communities were devastated by the Tubbs, Kincade and Glass fires in recent years.