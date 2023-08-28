Vallejo

Fired Vallejo police officer may get job back

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The officer who was fired for the shooting death of a man during George Floyd protests in Vallejo could be getting his job back.

Jarrett Tonn's termination has reportedly been overturned in arbitration.  

Tonn was dismissed from the Vallejo force after he shot Sean Monterrosa outside of a Walgreens in June of 2020 after responding to reports of looting.

The department alleged Tonn fired at Monterrosa because he mistook a hammer in Monterrosa's sweatshirt for a gun.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Vallejo police has not commented.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us