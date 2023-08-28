Fired Vallejo police officer may get job back

The officer who was fired for the shooting death of a man during George Floyd protests in Vallejo could be getting his job back.

Jarrett Tonn's termination has reportedly been overturned in arbitration.

Tonn was dismissed from the Vallejo force after he shot Sean Monterrosa outside of a Walgreens in June of 2020 after responding to reports of looting.

The department alleged Tonn fired at Monterrosa because he mistook a hammer in Monterrosa's sweatshirt for a gun.

Vallejo police has not commented.