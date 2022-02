Firefighters on Wednesday are battling a brush fire in Marin County.

The blaze has burned several acres north of Stinson Beach near Audubon Canyon, off Shoreline Highway.

Firefighters said there is no threat to the community.

#BREAKING Marin County Fire crew making access to a vegetation fire north of Stinson Beach near Audubon Canyon off Shoreline Highway. No threat to the community at this time. @MarinSheriff@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/M8EaLexyHe — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) February 9, 2022

Additional resources have been requested. No threat to the surrounding community at this time. https://t.co/W8US4UDpx7 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) February 9, 2022