Firefighters are battling a grass fire off Interstate Highway 680 near Marshview Road in Solano County Friday evening.

The flames have consumed about 20 acres, firefighters say.

The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound lanes because of equipment.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BREAKING Just drove through smoke and flames on both sides of I-680 in Solano County. Holy smokes! #fire pic.twitter.com/jxQZgxN5VU — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) June 19, 2021