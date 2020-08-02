Fissure Closes Road on Point Reyes National Seashore Until Further Notice

Limantour Road in Point Reyes National Seashore is closed to traffic until further notice due to hazardous conditions, the National Park Service announced.

The road has been undergoing work expected to last through September, but on Wednesday, a contractor doing excavation discovered a fissure in the roadbed that could fail and cause a landslide, prompting the closure.

The road is used to access Limantour Beach and various trailheads and the closure includes motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.