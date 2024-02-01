Flood warning issued for parts of North Bay

A flood warning is in effect for parts of Northern California, including Marin and Sonoma counties, through 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts for the greater Bay Area call for up to 60% chance of heavy rains with possible thunderstorms in most areas.

According to the NWS, a flood watch is also in effect through Thursday night for much of the Bay Area.

Forecasters say a powerful low pressure system from the Pacific Northwest has moved across the Bay Area with an associated surface cold front. Moderate to occasionally heavy rains fell along and ahead of the front. The NWS expects that as the front progresses, heavier or steadier precipitation is anticipated to move through the region with rainfall to decline through the early morning hours.

According to forecasters, winds are on a downward trend.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s to lower 60s on the coast and around the bay, and in the upper 50s inland. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the lower 40s.