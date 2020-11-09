Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory for North Bay Area

The North Bay, which was under a strong winds advisory Sunday afternoon, is now under a freeze warning through Tuesday.

Even colder conditions are possible tonight!



Frost Advisories are in place again, but Freeze Warnings have also been added.



Be sure to be prepared: cover your plants, bring in your pets, and do your best to stay warm! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uxHQsEPcar — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 9, 2020

The NWS Bay Area tweeted advising residents of the North Bay Valleys and parts of Central California to be prepared and cover plants, bring pets inside the house an "do your best to stay warm!."

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on cold air settling into the Bay Area for the new week.

On Sunday, the agency issued a frost advisory for the same areas.

Cold temperatures are expected Sunday night into early Monday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the North Bay Interior Valleys and the interior valleys of Monterey and San Benito Counties from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2GpxMpW5u2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 8, 2020

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s to low- to mid-30s from 3 to 9 a.m. in interior valleys in the North Bay, including Santa Rosa, Napa and Marin counties, and the interior valleys of Monterey and San Benito counties, including the Salinas and Carmel valleys.