Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory for North Bay Area

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

The North Bay, which was under a strong winds advisory Sunday afternoon, is now under a freeze warning through Tuesday.

The NWS Bay Area tweeted advising residents of the North Bay Valleys and parts of Central California to be prepared and cover plants, bring pets inside the house an "do your best to stay warm!."

On Sunday, the agency issued a frost advisory for the same areas.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s to low- to mid-30s from 3 to 9 a.m. in interior valleys in the North Bay, including Santa Rosa, Napa and Marin counties, and the interior valleys of Monterey and San Benito counties, including the Salinas and Carmel valleys.

