Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of the North Bay

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for interior valleys in the North Bay late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning because of dangerously low temperatures expected.

Temperatures could be as low as the upper 20s or lower 30s in the North Bay valleys, and lows could be only slightly warmer in the mid 30s or low 40s along the coast and near the Bay, according to the weather service.

Rain that came through the region earlier this week is expected to stay away Wednesday, but precipitation is expected to return Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, with additional rain possible later Friday through Sunday. Up to 2 to 3 inches of rain are possible by the end of the weekend in coastal mountain areas, weather service officials said.

Sonoma County has issued its own freeze warning in response to the weather service's forecast, and is recommending that residents limit their time outdoors and move to the nearest shelter if possible Tuesday evening.

Available shelters include one at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 209 W. Matheson St. in Healdsburg and West County Community Services at the Guerneville Veterans Building at 16255 First St. in Guerneville.

More information about shelters and how to deal with the cold weather in Sonoma County can be found here.