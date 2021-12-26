freeze watch

Freeze Watch for Stockton, Fairfield Areas Start Late Monday

By Bay City News

A freeze watch is in effect from late Monday evening into Tuesday morning for the Stockton and Fairfield/Suisun City areas, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s outside the cities and as low as 30 degrees within city limits, forecasters said.

The freeze watch covers the Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley.

Residents should bring pets indoors during overnight hours, and remember that frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.

