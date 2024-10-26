Fuel tanker truck leaking fuel into Napa-Sonoma marsh off Highway 37

A two-vehicle collision involving a fuel tanker truck snarled traffic on state Highway 37 in Solano County on Saturday afternoon and sent a "large quantity" of fuel into the surrounding marsh, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 2 p.m. west of Walnut Avenue and left those involved with minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Garrett Pumphrey.

The tanker truck with two compartments was overturned, causing fuel to leak into the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area west of Vallejo.

Pumphrey said the roadway was open as of 3:40 p.m. but said it would soon be fully closed for a hazmat cleanup operation.

Caltrans' live map showed traffic severely impacted in the eastbound lane from State Highway 121 to Walnut Avenue and in the westbound lane from the Napa River past Walnut Avenue.

Pumphrey advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area is a wildlife habitat and recreation area with over 15,000 acres of baylands, tidal sloughs, and wetland habitat.