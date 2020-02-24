Grocery Store Employee Arrested for Hiding Cellphone in Women’s Bathroom

Petaluma police on Sunday arrested an employee of a grocery store on suspicion of hiding a cellphone to record women in a bathroom stall.

Police responded to the grocery store in the 600 block of East Washington Street around 3:45 p.m. An employee found a concealed cellphone with a direct view of a toilet actively recording video and determined it belonged to another employee, identified as Kendall Hansen-Keys, 26, of Rohnert Park, police said.

Hansen-Keys admitted setting up the phone to record a female he was interested in. The phone contained video depicting two female employees, police said.

Hansen-Keys was arrested on suspicion of criminal invasion of privacy and booked into Sonoma County Jail, police said.