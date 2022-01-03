Guerneville

Guerneville Bank Robbed on New Year's Eve

By The Associated Press

Shutterstock

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Northern California bank on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect passed a note to a teller at the Westamerica branch in Guerneville and walked out with an unknown sum of money, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Piccinini said he didn’t think there were any customers inside the bank at the time.

Details of the crime, such as whether a weapon was used, were not revealed because the case is under investigation, Piccinini said.

Local

San Jose 52 mins ago

Driver Being Pursued Crashes Into Bus Stop in San Jose

airline complaint 3 hours ago

How to File A Federal Airline Complaint

The Press Democrat said Westamerica is one of only two banks in Guerneville, a town of 5,000 people about 85 miles (126 km) north of San Francisco.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Guernevillecrime
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us