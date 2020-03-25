shelter in place

Half Moon Bay, Pacifica Announce Closures of Parking Lots for Beaches

Both Half Moon Bay and Pacifica said their city lots to beaches are closed effective Wednesday.

By Bay City News

At least two coastal cities announced Tuesday that they will be closing parking lots to beaches indefinitely to further enforce San Mateo County's and California's shelter-in-place orders in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Both Half Moon Bay and Pacifica said their city lots to beaches are closed effective Wednesday. State beaches closed the parking lots to their areas on Tuesday after an influx of visitors crowded the coast this past weekend.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an order closing parking lots at state beaches and parks.

In Half Moon Bay, the parking lots at Poplar Beach, Redondo Beach and Miramontes Point Road will be shuttered today, and in Pacifica both the north and south lots of Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach), lots surrounding the Pacifica Community Center, north and south lots of Rockaway Beach, the council chambers lot on Beach Boulevard and the parking south of that lot, and the fisherman's lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue will be closed.

On Tuesday, the following state beach parking lots were closed: Gray Whale Cove State Beach; Half Moon Bay State Beach; Montara State Beach; Pescadero State Beach; Pigeon Point Lighthouse; Pomponio State Beach; San Gregorio State Beach and Bean Hollow State Beach.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

