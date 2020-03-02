coronavirus

Healdsburg School Closes After Contact With Person With Coronavirus

By Bay City News

NY ONLY GENERIC SCHOOL PEXELS

The Healdsburg School, an independent school for grades K-8, closed Monday when school officials learned Sunday evening that an adult member of the community was exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

"The Healdsburg School does not have a confirmed case of Coronavirus in our community," Head of School Andy Davies said in a statement. The adult who was exposed to the virus was not a school employee, Davies said.

Davies said the school could not confer with Sonoma County Public Health Sunday night or early Monday morning because the agency was closed.

"At 6:15 this morning, we made the cautious decision to close school for the day. We will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information," Davies said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSonoma CountyHealdsburg
