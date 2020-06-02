Helicopter Crashes in Fairfield: FAA

Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash in Fairfield.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration reports a Bell 206 helicopter crashed and caught fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lyon and Soda Springs roads, near Interstate 80. It was not immediately known what caused the crash, according to the FAA.

The FAA said it is believed three people were onboard the helicopter when it crashed and their conditions are not known at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and other information was immediately available.