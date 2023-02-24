Hwy. 128 in Sonoma County Closed in Both Directions

State Highway 128 is blocked Friday in both directions from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line south to Highway 101 in Cloverdale because of issues caused by winter weather, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The highway closed overnight due to snow, downed trees and wires, CHP officials said Friday morning.
There is no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News