bay area storm

Hwy. 128 in Sonoma County Closed in Both Directions

By Bay City News

FILE of a CHP vehicle.
NBC 7

State Highway 128 is blocked Friday in both directions from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line south to Highway 101 in Cloverdale because of issues caused by winter weather, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway closed overnight due to snow, downed trees and wires, CHP officials said Friday morning.

There is no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area stormweather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us