Homeless Man Arrested for Punching Elderly Man, Hitting Him With a Cane Over Cigarette Argument

A homeless Petaluma man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly punching a 76-year-old man several times and then beating him with the man's cane following an argument over a cigarette.

Petaluma police officers responded just after noon on a report of an assault that just occurred at the south end of Hopper Street.

Once on scene, police found the elderly man sitting in a nearby field, who told them what happened. He said he had been punched several times, which caused a laceration to his face. He added that the suspect then took his cane and started hitting him with it several times.

The suspect, Telesfaro Duran, 58, was detained in a homeless encampment in a nearby field. Duran confirmed to police that there was an argument with the victim over a cigarette. Duran was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse due to the victim's age.

Duran was taken to Sonoma County Jail and booked on the charges.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Petaluma Fire Department, then taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.