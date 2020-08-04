crime

Human Remains Found in San Bruno Construction Bag Identified as Vallejo Man

By Bay City News

Human remains found in a yellow construction bag July 21 in San Bruno have been identified as 37-year-old Dustin Earle Schneider of Vallejo, police said Tuesday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are working to identify suspects in collaboration with inspectors from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office..

The remains in a large and foul-smelling construction bag discovered by city workers who had responded to a neighborhood request for a roadside cleanup of suspected garbage in brush near Susan and Geoffrey drives. 

The San Mateo County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy and determined the person who died was a man, but initially could not identify the remains due to decomposition.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

