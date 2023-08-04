Fairfield

Human skeletal remains found in Fairfield

By Bay City News

Human skeletal remains of an adult were discovered Thursday in Fairfield, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said in a news release that a community member found the remains in the area of Ledgewood Creek and led officers to its location.

According to police, the remains looked to have been in the area for quite some time.

"The gender of the decedent is unknown currently, although the remains do appear to be those of an adult," Fairfield police said.

Even though there is no immediate sign of foul play, investigators will work to identify the decedent and determine the cause of death, police said.

Those with information are urged to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.

