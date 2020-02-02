Inmate Dies in Booking Area of Sonoma County Jail

Sonoma County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death Saturday of an inmate at the county jail in Santa Rosa, deputies said late Saturday night.

The inmate, a man whose name was not released, was booked into the jail Saturday by Santa Rosa Police Department officers, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.

At about 5:18 p.m. Saturday, the inmate suffered a medical emergency while in the jail's booking area, deputies said. Jail personnel performed CPR, and an ambulance soon arrived to take the inmate to a nearby to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Napa County Medical Examiner's Office has been called in to perform an autopsy on the victim's body to help determined why he died, Sonoma County deputies said.

The age of the inmate wasn't immediately released, nor was the reason for his arrest.