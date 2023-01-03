Inmate Escapes From Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa

A 39-year-old Sonoma County Jail inmate escaped from the jail's loading dock in Santa Rosa on Tuesday morning, according to the county's Sheriff's Office.

John Avilla, a Petaluma resident, ran from the dock at 2777 Ventura Ave. around 8:40 a.m. and remained at large 30 minutes later, sheriff's officials said.

Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14 for a case of possession of a stolen vehicle. He is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt and white pants over blue shorts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who sees Avilla or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.