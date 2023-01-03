Sonoma County

Inmate Escapes From Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

A 39-year-old Sonoma County Jail inmate escaped from the jail's loading dock in Santa Rosa on Tuesday morning, according to the county's Sheriff's Office.

John Avilla, a Petaluma resident, ran from the dock at 2777 Ventura Ave. around 8:40 a.m. and remained at large 30 minutes later, sheriff's officials said.

Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14 for a case of possession of a stolen vehicle. He is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt and white pants over blue shorts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who sees Avilla or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sonoma CountySanta rosainmate
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us