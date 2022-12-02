Solano County

Inmate Missing From Work Camp in Solano County

By Bay City News

California Corrections Dept.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking a 22-year-old man who walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday.

Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to the CDCR.

Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.

CDCR officials have released a photo of Mejia, who is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Solano Countyinmate search
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us