Sonoma County

NBA rookie Jaylen Wells fights to help save Sonoma State sports

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sonoma State University's entire athletics program is slated to be cut to save money. Former SSU star and rising NBA player Jaylen Wells hopes he can help change that.

"I know about what it's like to be an athlete here," Wells said Monday during a visit to Sonoma State. "I know the joy you get from putting on that Sonoma State jersey and the reality of it, too. It's obvious we don't have the most resources."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Wells wants to make sure student-athletes continue to experience the joy of playing for Sonoma State. Faced with a huge budget shortfall, the university abruptly announced last month that it's eliminating its entire athletics program.

Wells came back to his former school to encourage the university to reconsider.

"I definitely think that sports is a big part of your college experience and just a big part of Sonoma State in general," he said.

Over the weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies rookie shared the court with the NBA's best during All-Star weekend. He even wore Sonoma State-themed shoes on the court.

Sonoma County Jan 26

Sonoma State student-athletes, coaches band together to save athletic programs

Sonoma County Jan 22

Sonoma State discontinuing athletics, eliminating several degree programs

"He's one of the biggest guys to come out of here so it's pretty cool to see him come back and try to do anything that he can," Sonoma State baseball player Evan Moyer said.

Moyer said the university's decision to eliminate sports has been crushing. He and his teammates hope Wells can push the university to reconsider.

"I really like this school a lot," Sonoma State baseball player Evan Merz said. "If he were to use his influence to somehow change what's happening, that would be awesome."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In a statement Monday, the university said, "Sonoma State appreciates Jaylen’s passion and support for the university. We wish him every success as his NBA career flourishes and are happy to have been part of his journey."

Wells said he hopes Sonoma State will continue to play a role in the journey of many more up-and-coming athletes.

"I definitely think there's still hope," he said.

This article tagged under:

Sonoma County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us