NBA rookie Jaylen Wells fights to help save Sonoma State sports

Sonoma State University's entire athletics program is slated to be cut to save money. Former SSU star and rising NBA player Jaylen Wells hopes he can help change that.

"I know about what it's like to be an athlete here," Wells said Monday during a visit to Sonoma State. "I know the joy you get from putting on that Sonoma State jersey and the reality of it, too. It's obvious we don't have the most resources."

Wells wants to make sure student-athletes continue to experience the joy of playing for Sonoma State. Faced with a huge budget shortfall, the university abruptly announced last month that it's eliminating its entire athletics program.

Wells came back to his former school to encourage the university to reconsider.

"I definitely think that sports is a big part of your college experience and just a big part of Sonoma State in general," he said.

Over the weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies rookie shared the court with the NBA's best during All-Star weekend. He even wore Sonoma State-themed shoes on the court.

"He's one of the biggest guys to come out of here so it's pretty cool to see him come back and try to do anything that he can," Sonoma State baseball player Evan Moyer said.

Moyer said the university's decision to eliminate sports has been crushing. He and his teammates hope Wells can push the university to reconsider.

"I really like this school a lot," Sonoma State baseball player Evan Merz said. "If he were to use his influence to somehow change what's happening, that would be awesome."

In a statement Monday, the university said, "Sonoma State appreciates Jaylen’s passion and support for the university. We wish him every success as his NBA career flourishes and are happy to have been part of his journey."

Wells said he hopes Sonoma State will continue to play a role in the journey of many more up-and-coming athletes.

"I definitely think there's still hope," he said.