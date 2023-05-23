North Bay Jewish Community Center Holds Emergency Training as Antisemitic Violence Rises

The Osher Marin Jewish Community Center in San Rafael was transformed into a training ground Tuesday to explain what needs to be done in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting.

This active shooter training exercise was organized by the American Friends of Magen David Adom -- Israel's national emergency medical service.

A spokesperson for the group said the goal of Tuesday’s training was to show people how to work collectively after an attack, instead of individually.

“If the shooter is gone, if the shooter’s been neutralized, how do you help the victims that are there?” said Ronni Strongin, director of communications of the American Friends of Magen David Adom.

The lesson began with some classroom work. Going beyond the usual first aid training, and explaining the importance of survivors working as a team during the first seven minutes after a mass shooting.

Raphael Herbst led part of the training and works as an international deputy director for the Israeli medical agency.

He covered everything from assigning someone to make the 911 call, to making sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to communication, making it easier for paramedics arriving on scene.

“If the community can already help me understand what’s going on in the scene, how many people need medical attention, for me as part of the emergency services, I can already start treating faster and saving more lives.”

“There are flyers that have swastikas on them that are dropped in synagogues, at schools, in neighborhoods,” said Maxine Epstein.

She is a regional director for the American Friends of Magen David Adom.

She’s referencing the rise in reports of antisemitism locally and nationally.

The Anti-Defamation League says they saw a 36% increase in antisemitism cases across the country in 2022.

And that’s why she said Tuesday’s training is essential for the local jewish community.

“This is a real thing, let’s educate ourselves, let’s know when it’s happening and let’s put a stop to it,” she said.

A sentiment shared by organizers, who say it’s a reality everyone is coming to grips with.

“God forbid you should be in this situation and of course, we hope that nobody who takes this training ever needs to be in this situation, you will know what to do,” said Strongin.