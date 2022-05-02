‘Keep Doors and Windows Closed:' Black Bear Spotted in Vacaville

Vacaville Police took to Facebook Monday to alert residents of a unique sighting.

Police said a male black bear was last seen in the North Orchard area of the city Monday morning.

"If you see the bear, the safest course of action will be to avoid him, keep doors and windows closed and consider bringing any pets inside," police said in the Facebook post.

Authorities say their plan is to observe the bear and only take action if he poses a threat.

"Our hope is that he will safely wander back to his home soon," police said. "If you see the bear exhibiting aggressive behavior, please get to a safe location and call Vacaville PD immediately.

Solano County is a natural habitat for black bears, police said.