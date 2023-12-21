18-year-old accused of killing man during dispute in Santa Rosa apartment

An 18-year-old Santa Rosa man was accused of murder after a dispute in an apartment turned deadly, police said Wednesday.

Troy Henry called 911 about 8:47 a.m. and said he'd just shot someone in the 800 block of Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa police said.

Henry, who stayed at the scene and was cooperative, was taken into custody in front of the apartment complex, police said.

The victim, a 34-year-old Santa Rosa man, was shot several times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Henry lived at the apartment with another person. The victim was visiting the other person when an argument broke out about 8:30 a.m. and ended with Henry shooting him with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its online tip line, www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.