King Tides, Potential Flooding to Return to Marin County

Marin County is bracing for more possible flooding this weekend as tides along the coast are expected to be exceptionally high, county Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters said.

The biannual tides, known colloquially as king tides, have been known to cause flooding along shoreline communities and low-lying roads in Marin, closing roads, clogging traffic, and in some instances, flooding houses or businesses.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that tides on Saturday and Sunday have the capability of creating flooding. These tides are seasonal and not related to recent storms, the county said.

Tides are associated with the moon, and the weekend's tides coincide with the new moon and could reach over 7 feet, according to NOAA data. The highest predicted tides will be at Point San Quentin, which will reach 7.08 feet by 11 a.m. Saturday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at a chilly but dry weekend plus king tides in the Microclimate Forecast.

Moulton-Peters advised residents to allow extra time for trips and to avoid driving through any standing water.

Areas prone to flooding during tides include the China Camp area in San Rafael and the Manzanita Park and Ride area in Mill Valley.

The Marin County Department of Public Works will be providing updates on Twitter about the conditions at @DPWMarin, while the Sheriff's Office will also be providing any information about the tides that may impact residents at @MarinSheriff.