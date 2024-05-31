La Onda music festival to kick off in Napa this weekend

The stage is set for Saturday’s kickoff of a brand new music festival in Napa.

The organizers of BottleRock are giving the fairgrounds a Latin makeover as they gear for the debut of their Latin music festival La Onda.

“I think we’re very excited especially since it’s the first one we feel like we’re finally getting recognition of where a lot of us listen to Latin music,” said Jimena Zavala, who is attending the La Onda festival.

Zavala and her boyfriend Oscar Contreras have been going to BottleRock for years, but they say the new festival will be extra special.

“I listen to a lot of these people who are going to perform and I think this is a very exciting moment for the Hispanic community,” Contreras said.

Among the headliners is Mexican pop rock band Maná who wowed music lovers at last weekend’s festival.

Mexican banda La Arrolladora will also be there.

“Music brings people together, it crosses frontiers and borders, and we play all kinds of music,” said lead singer Esaul Garcia who promised to keep fans dancing.

Along with music, Latin food will also take center stage. Local restaurant owner Fred Corona will be serving his family’s signature dishes.

“I hope we have a great outcome as far as food and beverage and fans and people that it’s going to be a home run and we can do it every year,” said the owner of Taqueria Rosita.

Like BottleRock, La Onda will feature a silent disco, and an indoor dance club -- all with a Latin flavor.

DJ Chuy Gomez will be among the artists spinning beats.

“Look at the face, look at the face, look at the face, look I’m happy, I’m excited,” he said.