Landslide damages North Bay family's home that was rebuilt after 2017 wildfire

A North Bay family that lost their home to a wildfire in 2017 is once again experiencing heartache after a landslide hit and severely damaged their rebuilt residence this week.

Some family members were inside the home in unincorporated Santa Rosa when the landslide struck. Firefighters managed to rescue them, but they told the family that the home is too damaged to return to.

Homeowner Robert Boyd said he was at work when he got a call from his wife explaining what happened. He said there was panic and fear, both for her and a child she was home with.

"As far as we know, the rainfall has been four or five days. It got to a saturation point in the ground and probably about 25 feet of mud just kind of slid into the house and took out the house," Boyd said.

No one was injured, but the family is now left to figure out where to live after losing a home to a natural disaster for the second time in less than a decade.

"We were here for the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and lost the house at that point," Boyd said. "Took us two years almost to the day to rebuild. We moved back here in December of 2019. We have been here just about five years with the new house."

