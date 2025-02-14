Landslides block southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito

Multiple landslides along southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito spilled rocks and mud onto the freeway Thursday night, blocking lanes of traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

Caltrans crews first responded at about 7 p.m. to clear a downed tree and a rocks from the highway, near the Rodeo Avenue onramp, the CHP said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the CHP said the three right lanes were blocked, and there was no estimated time for reopening them.

As of 2:50 a.m. Friday, the CHP said there were three separate slides, and the lanes were still blocked. The estimated time for reopening the lanes was 8 a.m.

Motorists were urged to use caution in the area.