Lopes Fire Continues to Burn Near Benicia Bridge

A fire began burning on Lopes Road near Benicia Saturday morning, authorities reported.
Smoke began moving towards the Benicia Bridge at around 10:30 a.m. in southern Solano County.
According to Cal Fire Napa, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres as of 12:11 p.m.
No damaged buildings have been reported and both ground and air units are responding to the fire.
Solano County is under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and East Bay hills as well as the East Bay interior valleys from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.