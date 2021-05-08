Lopes Fire

Lopes Fire Continues to Burn Near Benicia Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alert Wildfire

A fire began burning on Lopes Road near Benicia Saturday morning, authorities reported.

Smoke began moving towards the Benicia Bridge at around 10:30 a.m. in southern Solano County.

According to Cal Fire Napa, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres as of 12:11 p.m.

No damaged buildings have been reported and both ground and air units are responding to the fire.

Solano County is under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and East Bay hills as well as the East Bay interior valleys from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

