Lopes Fire Continues to Burn Near Benicia Bridge

A fire began burning on Lopes Road near Benicia Saturday morning, authorities reported.

Smoke began moving towards the Benicia Bridge at around 10:30 a.m. in southern Solano County.

#BREAKING CALFIRE on the scene of a wildland fire located on Lopes Road near Cordellia and Benicia. Smoke can be seen for several miles. So far the fire has burned about 25 acres. No reported structures threatened. Units on scene and en-route. @nbcbayarea https://t.co/ZOtC7fTa9Q pic.twitter.com/dYGoRgHvxU — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 8, 2021

Smoke may begin to move towards the Benicia Bridge area from a fire in southern Solano Co, due to the building Northerly winds.https://t.co/WbeCa8wsoC#Cawx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/gAcOo3AgyB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2021

According to Cal Fire Napa, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres as of 12:11 p.m.

No damaged buildings have been reported and both ground and air units are responding to the fire.

Solano County is under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and East Bay hills as well as the East Bay interior valleys from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.