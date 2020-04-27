PG&E

Low-Flying Helicopters to Inspect PG&E Lines in Marin County

The inspections are taking place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

By Bay City News

The Central Marin Police Authority informed Marin County residents Monday that PG&E will be using low-flying helicopters to inspect natural gas transmission and distribution lines this week.

The routine flights over parts of Wolfback Ridge and San Rafael will originate from the Hayward Executive, Napa County and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County airports, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Pilots will fly between 300 and 500 feet and if issues or obstructions are identified, the helicopters may need to fly at a lower altitude of additional inspections, Contreras said.

The flights are part of a six-month leak survey and maintenance program, Contreras said.

