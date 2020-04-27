Low-Flying Helicopters to Inspect PG&E Lines in Marin County

The Central Marin Police Authority informed Marin County residents Monday that PG&E will be using low-flying helicopters to inspect natural gas transmission and distribution lines this week.

The inspections are taking place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The routine flights over parts of Wolfback Ridge and San Rafael will originate from the Hayward Executive, Napa County and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County airports, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Pilots will fly between 300 and 500 feet and if issues or obstructions are identified, the helicopters may need to fly at a lower altitude of additional inspections, Contreras said.

The flights are part of a six-month leak survey and maintenance program, Contreras said.