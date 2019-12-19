Man Accused of Sexual Battery at Terra Linda High School in San Rafael

A San Rafael man is suspected of the sexual battery of a woman and a girl at Terra Linda High School Wednesday morning, San Rafael police said.

The man was walking around the campus located at 320 Nova Albion Way in San Rafael talking to students around 7:30 a.m., Lt. Dan Fink said.

When the man, later identified as 39-year-old Willie Jones, followed a student down a school hallway, the student notified a teacher, who then escorted Jones to the administration office, Fink said.

Doors to classrooms were locked as a precaution, and another school administrator escorted Jones off the campus. After Jones left, another female reported being touched inappropriately, according to Fink.

School officials gave a thorough description of the man, and police officers recognized him as Jones, who police are familiar with. Police found Jones around 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue in San Rafael. It appears there may be more than two battery victims, Fink said.

Jones was taken to the San Rafael Police Department for interviews and the investigation is ongoing, Fink said.