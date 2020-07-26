Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Home Depot With $1,000 in Merchandise

A 25-year-old Richmond man was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing the Home Depot in Vacaville with a shopping cart containing $1,000 in merchandise.

The store reported the theft and a loss prevention agent provided police with a vehicle license number and description of the getaway car.

An early morning stop results in the recovery of over $1,000 dollars worth of stolen property. Officers were responding... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Sunday, July 26, 2020

A nearby officer spotted and stopped the car, arresting Flavio Cesar Villegas-Gallardo of Richmond, who was booked for grand theft and violation of probation.

Merchandise in the car was recovered, police said.