Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Home Depot With $1,000 in Merchandise

A 25-year-old Richmond man was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing the Home Depot in Vacaville with a shopping cart containing $1,000 in merchandise.
The store reported the theft and a loss prevention agent provided police with a vehicle license number and description of the getaway car.
A nearby officer spotted and stopped the car, arresting Flavio Cesar Villegas-Gallardo of Richmond, who was booked for grand theft and violation of probation.
Merchandise in the car was recovered, police said.
