Man Arrested for Allegedly Using Drone to Ignite Illegal Fireworks

By Bay City News

An American Canyon man was arrested on Friday for allegedly using a drone to ignite fireworks.

George Wise, 55, is the man suspected of attaching a device to a drone that can ignite fireworks while in flight.

Officers said they had been receiving complaints about "large booms" possibly associated with illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.

Police observed a drone on Friday that they believed was being used in the 400 block of Poppyfield Drive to ignite fireworks. Officers followed the drone to the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street and say they found Wise holding the drone.

According to the American Canyon Police Department, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the drone. His craft was confiscated and he was issued a misdemeanor citation for dangerous fireworks.

