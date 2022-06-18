Man Arrested for Peeping; Accused of Hiding Camera in Bathroom During Party

A 44-year-old man was arrested this week for peeping with a video camera at a high school graduation party in Petaluma after a Go Pro camera was found discreetly hidden in a cat litter box in a bathroom.

A resident was hosting the graduation party Tuesday night at their home for their 17-year-old student.

During the party, the Go Pro camera was discovered positioned and hidden in a cat litter box in one of the residence's bathrooms. A police spokesperson said the camera had been recording for approximately 30 minutes prior to it being discovered, but no one at the party admitted to owning the camera.

Police seized the camera for their investigation and on Wednesday watched the video that had been recorded, observing the suspect recording himself as he placed the camera into the litter box.

The investigation revealed that the suspect in the video, who attended the party, is the ex-husband of the resident who hosted the event.

Charles G. Korrell, of Ross, was arrested Thursday morning in Corte Madera. Detectives also obtained a search warrant of his residence in Ross and seized potential electronic evidence that will have to be processed and examined further.

Korrell was arrested for peeping and transported to Marin County Jail. His bail was set at $15,000.