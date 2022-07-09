Man Arrested in Connection With Manufacturing Ghost Guns, Firearms Trafficking

A Windsor man was arrested Thursday in connection with manufacturing ghost guns and firearms trafficking.

Fred Oseguera, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, manufacturing an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun, possession of a silencer, manufacturing high-capacity magazines, selling/offering firearms without FFL and child endangerment, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

In June, detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department's Property Crimes Investigation team began looking into an individual suspected of illegally manufacturing and selling firearms.

Police said Oseguera was actively 3D printing, manufacturing and trafficking unserialized handguns and assault rifles throughout the greater Santa Rosa area. These types of guns are commonly referred to as Ghost Guns.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Thursday, police contacted and detained Osegura outside his Windsor residence and served search warrants at two locations.

During the search, police seized materials and equipment used to manufacture firearms, 3D printing materials, five firearms, numerous magazines, ammunition, 19 partially manufactured handguns and eight partially manufactured rifles. Detectives also seized an illegal device that converts semi-automatic Glock handguns to fully automatic machine guns and a handgun silencer.

Police also found a 10-year-old child who was unsupervised inside a residence where the child had access to numerous unsecured firearms and loaded magazines.

Police said Oseguera's girlfriend and the mother of the juvenile, identified as Antionette Reynosa, 31, of Windsor, was also arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.