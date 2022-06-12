Man Arrested on Suspicion of Setting Angwin Gas Station on Fire

Authorities in Napa County have arrested a man suspected of setting a gas station on fire in Angwin on Wednesday.

Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and St. Helena Fire crews all responded to a call regarding a commercial fire in the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin at approximately 4:38 p.m. Wednesday.

As crews arrived, they discovered a Chevron station on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and were able to keep it contained within the structure involved.

Investigators determined that there was arson involved and have named Darian Martin Preciado of Santa Rosa as a suspect.

He was located and arrested on Friday, authorities said, and was booked on suspicion of one count of felony arson to an inhabitable structure.