Man dies after being run down multiple times by driver in Fairfield parking lot

A man walking in a Fairfield shopping center parking lot died Thursday morning after he was run over multiple times by a driver in a pickup truck, police said.

The man was walking through the Solano Town Center's northside parking lot at about 11:30 a.m. when he was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck.

The driver, 25-year-old Fairfield resident Vakautakava Tangitau, allegedly ran over the man multiple times before driving away, according to Fairfield police.

A witness followed Tangitau while reporting the incident to police dispatchers. Officers stopped Tangitau in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, where he was arrested.

Police said Tangitau is known to officers due to previous mental health calls. He was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.