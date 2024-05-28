Man, dog die in Vallejo RV fire

A man and his dog were killed in a recreational vehicle fire in Vallejo on Sunday, according to the Vallejo Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a burning RV at Carolina and Tuolumne streets at about 1:15 p.m.

The RV was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. After containing the flames, firefighters searched the vehicle and found the victim and his dog. The man was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Fire investigators believe the victim got out of the RV before going back in to try to save his dog. The cause and circumstances remain under investigation.

"The Vallejo Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this loss," Vallejo Fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said in a statement.

The fire was fully contained in about 20 minutes.

There was minimal damage to a nearby structure that had several windows cracked.