Man Rescued, Hospitalized After Falling From Marin Headlands Cliff

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when he fell about 30 feet down a cliff in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Marin Headlands about a mile and a half west of the Golden Gate Bridge, a Mill Valley Fire Department chief said.

The call came in about 2:55 p.m. Sunday of the man falling from the Upper Fisherman's Trail above Black Sands Beach to the beach 30 feet below, said Battalion Chief Scott Barnes of the Mill Valley Fire Department. The man was hiking alone, Barnes said.

Firefighters from Mill Valley, the Southern Marin Fire District and the Marin County Fire Department, as well as the National Park Service, responded, hiking down the steep half-mile trail to reach the victim. But bringing the man back up that trail would have been problematic, Barnes said, and the California Highway Patrol was called to send a helicopter to the beach.

The man, whose name was not available Sunday night, was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of serious injuries, Barnes said.