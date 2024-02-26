Vallejo

Man attacked and shot, 7-Eleven looted, truck set on fire during sideshow in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man was battered and shot, a 7-Eleven store was looted, and a pickup truck was set on fire during a sideshow in Vallejo on Sunday, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Springs Road and Rollingwood Drive to investigate reports of an assault taking place during a sideshow.

Arriving officers found the man who had been attacked and shot.

He ran into a nearby 7-Eleven, but he was chased by the assailants, police said.

The 7-Eleven was eventually looted, and a pickup truck that police believe belonged to the man was set on fire, according to police.

