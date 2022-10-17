Man Critically Wounded After Exchanging Gunfire With Sheriff's Deputies

A man is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in Sonoma on Saturday night.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of someone breaking windows around the Sonoma Marketplace shopping center. Another call came into dispatch around 10:15 p.m. about a suspect in the 400 block of First Street West with a handgun.

A deputy contacted the suspect on West Napa St. and told the man to drop his gun. Authorities say the man shot at the deputy, who returned fire and likely struck the suspect, who ran through a parking lot. After approximately one minute, the suspect ran out of an alley just east of the parking lot in which he was initially contacted. Police said the suspect still had a gun in his hand and was running toward deputies. A second deputy shot the suspect. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is an adult, white, male in his 40s who resides in the Sonoma Valley. After being initially transported to a local hospital, the man was taken to a Sacramento-area hospital for additional treatment.

Because it was an officer-involved shooting, other agencies - the Santa Rosa Police Department and the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office - are conducting the incident investigation.