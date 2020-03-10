Marin Co. Health Officials Recommend Ban on Indoor Gatherings of More Than 100

Marin County health officials are recommending the cancellation or postponement of nonessential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with Marin Health and Human Services are not recommending the same for outdoor events because the transmission is low at this time.

"With increased transmission of COVID-19 regionally, we have to prioritize health first. We will evaluate our recommendations as the situation unfolds here in Marin," Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County public health officer, said.

Event organizers should observe the California Department of Public Health's guidelines if they decide to hold an event. Organizers should collaborate and coordinate events with public health departments, hotels where visitors are staying, venues and airlines.

Also recommended are minimizing close contact, handshaking and hugging.

The city and county of San Francisco has banned nonessential group events on city-owned facilities until March 20.

Santa Clara County on Monday banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban goes into effect on Wednesday and last for three weeks.

It affects sporting events such as San Jose Sharks' games, among other gatherings. Law enforcement has discretion over enforcing the ban.